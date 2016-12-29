Letter: Good advice | PostIndependent.com

In his letter to the editor from Dec. 22, Stan Rachesky posits the question/opinion, “Is it me or does it seem the dumbest individuals somehow run for elected office and surprisingly get elected?” Valid point. It happens sometimes.

I also think all voters should heed his warning: “Know who you’re voting for. Get yourself educated before you pull the voting lever. There are catastrophic consequences in the balance.” Very true.

It’s unfortunate he didn’t share this keen observation and sage advice with the rest of the electorate prior to the recent presidential election.

JM Jesse

Glenwood Springs