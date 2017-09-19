 Letter: Good job on bridge | PostIndependent.com

Letter: Good job on bridge

Bridge crews: Thank you for you hard work on the Grand Avenue bridge project. I admire your abilities, agility and positive attitudes. You make hard work look cool.

From the pedestrian bridge and the streets below many of us are intrigued and entertained as we watch the project unfold. You all have a special place in the history of Glenwood Springs, and we appreciate you.

M Susan Cashel

Glenwood Springs

