Letter: Good snowplow work | PostIndependent.com

The Roaring Fork School District bus drivers and the entire Transportation Department would like to thank all snowplow operators.

During the recent inclement weather conditions, CDOT, county, city and school district employees have worked long and tedious hours to make the roads safe. Because of their hard work, our school bus drivers were able to transport students to and from school in a safe and timely manner. We would like to let all the snowplow operators know how much their hard work is appreciated.

RE-1 Transportation Department