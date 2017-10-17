Letter: Habitat Basalt plan

On Oct. 10, Habitat for Humanity Roaring Fork Valley, along with our partners in the Basalt Vista Housing Partnership project, heard resounding support of the Basalt community for Habitat's proposed housing project. The project is a unique partnership between the Roaring Fork School District, which will contribute land; Pitkin County, which will contribute critical funding to prepare the site for homes; and Habitat, which will build the homes under our nonprofit construction model. When complete, the project will provide 15 homes for teachers and 12 homes for the general workforce in Pitkin County — all priced affordably.

Habitat wishes to extend its sincere thanks to our partners, for their leadership and willingness to take part in a new model to provide affordable housing in the Roaring Fork Valley. While the Oct. 10 vote merely places us at the start line of this complex project, we believe the partnership will serve as a model both locally and beyond once this project is complete.

Thank you to the Basalt Town Council for hearing and understanding the vision of our team. The Town Council voted unanimously, 7-0, to approve the project and participate financially in a meaningful way to help make this project a reality. Thank you to the town staff for its diligent efforts to refine the plans and move the project through the process.

To our design team, which has tirelessly worked for the past 18-plus months to arrive at a solution that is both practical and unique, thank you for your expertise, talent and support. This is a place people will be proud to call home based on your efforts.

To the many community members who showed up in support of this project and show up to shop at our ReStores and build at our job sites, all in support of affordable housing, thank you. Your support took us strongly over this approval finish line, and we are so thankful for our RFV community. Habitat looks forward to breaking ground — side by side with our community — in the spring of 2018. Please check out: habitatroaringfork.org for more info.

Dana Dalla Betta

Recommended Stories For You

Carbondale