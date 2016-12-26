Letter: Hacking? So what? | PostIndependent.com

With all of the propaganda pushing for investigation into the alleged Russian hacking and subsequent implied altering of the outcome of the presidential election, I will quote Hillary Clinton, when in an exasperated moment in her testimony before Congress on the Benghazi tragedy she blurted out: “At this point, what difference does it make?”

It is over. We, the people, have chosen our next president, with pride in our own decision making, and not a little influenced by the truth contained in the exposed duplicity and scorn of all of the DNC emails, which could have been taken or hacked by someone inside of the DNC who supported Sanders, as is alleged by a former British diplomat close to Assange.

Leo McCormick

Farmington, New Mexico