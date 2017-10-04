Letter: Haircut plan

On Friday, Oct. 6, Glenwood Springs Elementary School will be hosting a hair-cutting party. The idea behind this celebration is to donate your hair to women and girls who are battling cancer.

If you have 8 inches or more of hair that you would like to donate, please come to GSES at 3:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, to get your hair cut for donation.

Allison Algren, Rachael Rubin, Hannah Horch

GSES third-graders