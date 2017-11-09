Letter: Hallowed ground

I recently had the privilege of visiting Glenwood Springs and making a pilgrimage to Storm King Mountain. It was an honor and almost a religious experience to personally salute each of the 14 crosses. Many devoted firefighters fought gallantly on July 6, 1994, to save Glenwood Springs from a horrific forest fire.

Fourteen brave souls lost their lives on that awful day. Twenty-three years later, I send a sincere thank-you to all the efforts to memorialize the brave 14. The trail, signage, crosses and all the memorabilia are stunning. I felt like I was standing on hallowed ground. What a great tribute to the ultimate sacrifices made on that fateful day in Glenwood Springs history.

Rick Sundin

Eastern Iowa