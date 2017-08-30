Letter: Hanging Lake questions

The U.S. Forest Service has proposed a limit of 615 daily visitors to the Hanging Lake area in Glenwood Canyon. This recommendation from career professionals is likely derived from impact studies and field experience.

Forest Service officials may be willing to provide the public with their sources. Financial considerations are being weighed. How much use will allow recovery in what time period, and what level of continued use will sustain the area, may be questions to ask.

Peter Schaiberger

New Castle