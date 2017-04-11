Letter: Health-care costs | PostIndependent.com

Finally — an article in the PI regarding the enormous cost of insurance premiums and health-care expenses. There have been a few here and there over the years, but this last one nailed it.

My husband and I are both self-employed, and we have felt the financial strain deeply. This past January we received notice that our premium was going to $2,500 a month, $200 more than our mortgage, with a $15,000 deductible; and that was for the cheapest plan. That equates to $45,000 of out-of-pocket expenses before any benefits kick in, so forgive me if I'm not a big supporter of Obamacare. I can still hear Nancy Pelosi's voice repeating the word "affordable" over and over again. Seriously?

There was one bit of information that the article left out. While searching for an alternative plan (there was none), two different brokers told my husband the same thing: As long as Valley View Hospital charges the prices it does, we will never feel relief of high insurance premiums. Not the repeal of Obamacare; not being able to purchase across state lines, nothing will matter. Keep that in mind next time you make an appointment at VVH.

Bonnie Hoffmann

Glenwood Springs