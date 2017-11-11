Letter: Help merchants recover

We did it! Survived nearly three months of patience-trying traffic delays, interrupted business and general challenges. I'm about to go down to the community walk-over the new bridge — a sweet gesture of reunification for a disrupted community.

At High Tails we're breathing a sigh of relief that we survived. Our customers who braved delays and difficulties to shop with us through the closure have our heartfelt gratitude. There is no way we would still be here if you hadn't done that, and we won't forget it. The people who had no choice but to find other alternatives while the town was cut in half we will welcome back gladly, now that we're connected again. I've been so impressed by the resilience, patience and creativity everyone has shown in coping with what has been a very trying three months — but thank goodness (and all the workers) the ordeal is over.

Let's all support our local small businesses that have managed to hang on. Though the impacts have varied, every small shop and restaurant has endured significant losses for the greater good. After the walk-over Monday, I'm going to go to the Book Train and do some early holiday shopping. Let's help our favorite merchants recover as we celebrate and look forward to the new downtown.

Somehow, getting through our community challenge reminds us of our good fortune. We've endured inconvenience, economic and personal hardship, but we're coming out intact, with a new bridge that will enhance our whole community. Think of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, where survivors face a long and uncertain period of recovery. As we celebrate, let's be generous to all those whose interrupted lives will be harder to repair.

But now, let's party.

Laurie Raymond

