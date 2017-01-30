Letter: Helpful Muslims | PostIndependent.com

Letter: Helpful Muslims
January 30, 2017
When our son, a U.S. Marine, was in Iraq, his unit worked with a local interpreter. Since the young Iraqi man helped the Americans, all of his immediate family was killed.
Our son, with the help of my husband, was able to assist this young man to enter the United States. He is now a productive American citizen.
Not all people in “Muslim-majority” nations named in the recent executive order are terrorists intending to harm Americans.
Unfortunately, there are Americans of all religions who can be hateful and inflict harm on fellow Americans.
Nancy Hess
Glenwood Springs
