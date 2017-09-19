 Letter: Hillary sold out | PostIndependent.com

What really happened? Hillary continually deludes herself that she is viable, despite the fact that she lives in a bubble between her truly noble ideals and the reality of getting lip service from funders. She hasn't detected any conflict of interests … ever.

She's not really her own person, nor has she ever been. That's what happened. Anyone who sells out loses the power to lead, be they man or woman.

Fred Stewart

Grand Junction

