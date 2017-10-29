Letter: Historical wish list

I am writing today to express my support for ballot issue 1A, appearing on the Nov. 7 ballot.

If there was ever a time to support the preservation of our history it is now. I am invested in the adage that, "we study history to prevent making the same mistakes."

Our community deserves the right to access information concerning the past as a foundation for planning for the future. The Glenwood Springs Historical Society's mission statement supports that philosophy, "Serving as the Living Legacy of our Local Life."

However, this endeavor comes with a price tag. As a member of the Board of Directors of the Glenwood Springs Historical Society, I can attest that our wish list spans from being able to hire and maintain a full-time employee to a brand new building with temperature-controlled archives.

Voter approval of ballot issue 1A would make some of these desires realities, allowing the societies to work on the remainder.

Sharon Haller

Secretary, Glenwood Springs Historical Society