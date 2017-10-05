 Letter: Honoring Vegas victims | PostIndependent.com

Letter: Honoring Vegas victims

The Red Mountain Cross will shine for the next few days in response to the recent Las Vegas tragedy.

We pray for the victims, all of those burying a loved one and those families coping with extended injuries and psychological impacts resulting from this horrific mass shooting.

Bruce D. Lewis

president, Red Mountain Cross Preservation Association, Glenwood Springs

