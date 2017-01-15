Letter: How it happened | PostIndependent.com

Hearing the Democrats stretching to understand what they did so wrong that Trump got elected, I remember Jeb Bush inadvertently exposing Don’s strategy. He told Trump that he could not insult his way to the presidency.

Trump smiled, looked up, then left and right in an unworded reply of “we’ll see.” That is exactly what he did. He insulted his way to the presidency, aided by the AP’s drip, drip, drip of negative innuendo about Hillary. His base ate it up.

Hillary still won the popular vote by almost 3 million and Democrats won 23 million more votes than Republicans in Senate and House races with gerrymandering placing the Repugnitans in office instead. I guess liars do profit.

John Hoffmann

Carbondale