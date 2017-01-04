Letter: Hunting for food | PostIndependent.com

I understand questioning the logic behind the new Colorado Parks and Wildlife plan for mule deer management, but John Korrie misses his mark when he attacks hunters and blames them for the declining mule deer numbers.

Just a bit of research into the topic will reveal that the vast majority of the resources for game and habitat preservation comes from hunter fees and licenses. No one cares more about habitat and wildlife than hunters, and in no way do the number of deer killed by hunters line up with the declining population. To think so is just plain wrong.

Humans also kill, as Mr. Korrie puts it, “innocent animals” to eat and feed their young, just as the mountain lions and bears Mr. Korrie defends (and yes a black bear will eat any bedded fawn it finds in the spring, make no mistake about that. Again research).

State law requires that all big game is harvested for human consumption. Some people feel better feeding their family hard-earned and organic meat rather than what they sell in the grocery store. I’m not sure what makes a deer, a mountain lion or a bear any more or less innocent than the livestock that ends up in our stores.

I think it is right to question the policies of the CPW, but it is not right to try and smear the longstanding tradition of hunting to provide for your family nor to blame hunting for a decline in mule deer population. I do think the CPW may have done a bit more research and is a bit more knowledgeable about the topic than Mr. Korrie.

Josh Wilson

Glenwood Springs