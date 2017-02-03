Letter: Ice Age global warming | PostIndependent.com

I attended a very interesting lecture recently by Stephanie Lukowski, paleontologist at the important and well-publicized fossil dig near Snowmass. She said the fossils are primarily from the late Ice Age. The glaciers were receding. It was a period of, can I say it, global warming.

Lukowski listed the vast number of species that went extinct during that time. Many couldn’t handle the climate change. It got me to thinking about our current, man-made climate change.

Do we think we are immune from extinction? We are just a species, you know, just like the mammoths and the mastodons. Can we beat the heat with air conditioners and swimming pools? If it gets as hot as the climatologists say it could, that doesn’t seem likely.

Fred Malo Jr.

Carbondale