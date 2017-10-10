Letter: If not now, when?

In the wake of the devastating hurricanes Harvey and Irma, many in the GOP refused to discuss the relationship between the strength of the hurricanes and climate change. EPA head Scott Pruitt even said that it was "insensitive" to talk about climate change while people were struggling with the effects of the storms.

On Oct. 1, a white male with multiple weapons committed an act of domestic terrorism — the largest mass shooting in U.S. history.

Is it time to discuss regulating assault weapons and ease of acquiring weapons in this country, or would that too be insensitive?

America is exceptional — exceptionally messed up.

Jo Jones

Carbondale