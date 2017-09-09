Letter: Illegal immigration

The liberal media seems to be ignoring the fact that the concern is not with all immigrants, but specifically with illegal immigration.

If an individual wished to move to a country with universal health care (like so many talked about doing before the last election), it's not quite as easy as Sean Penn and Madonna make it out to be. The better benefits, the harder it is to move to a country, and becoming a citizen can often be next to impossible.

Immigration is what our country is founded on and what makes the beautiful miasma of culture that we have come to call our own; yet citizenship is not always the easiest thing to achieve, and there's a reason behind that. If you really want to become a citizen of a new country, you have to work for it.

If it's difficult for many to gain citizenship, that's a good thing. It means that we're protecting our assets. Those who really are devoted to becoming Americans should do what it takes.

Yet illegal immigration puts a strain on all of us taxpaying individuals who all work hard to support our communities, regardless of where our ancestors are from. We have money taken out of every paycheck to pay for schools, whether or not we have children, to pay for roads, whether or not we drive, to pay our police officers and firefighters, whether or not we will ever use their services, because that is what it means to live in a community.

And on top of all that, we put what's left of our money back into the community, stimulating our economy. Illegal immigration puts a strain on all of us by utilizing the services they're not paying for and sending a large chunk of their income to other economies. Stop acting like we're trying to deport everyone who doesn't speak English because that's not the argument at all.

Recommended Stories For You

Charlotte Murphy

Carbondale