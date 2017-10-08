Letter: Immigration forum

What I heard at the meeting to facilitate illegal immigration last week at the GWS library was, in the words of M*A*S*H's Col. Potter, "A load of horse hockey."

The most outrageous statements came from panelist Mark Gould. After sermonizing at length about the great value of immigrants to "our" valley economy, he actually stated, "you just can't get white people to do construction work." If I'd said that about any minority, I'd rightly be called a racist.

Mr. Gould's self-serving altruism didn't stop there. He also wants the 11 million to 20 million aliens here illegally rewarded with precious American citizenship.

I heard most of the panel mindlessly mouth the words "our immigration system is broken" but not one suggestion on how to fix it. What's broken? We allow over 1 million legal immigrants to become citizens every year. How many is enough? All anyone in the pro-amnesty part of the crowd was worried about was feeling safe and being respected and getting driver's licenses.

People who break the law should feel afraid. People who spit on our sovereignty and make up their own immigration laws get no respect from me.

Bruno Kirchenwitz

Rifle