Letter: Importance of CMC

I was reminded over the past few weeks how important it is to vote "Yes on 4B" for Colorado Mountain College. Recently, I heard two students tell their stories of getting a higher education at CMC. The talked about their struggles, dreams and successes of reaching their goals and receiving a degree from CMC. They shared the many loving sacrifices made by family members working two to three jobs, watching their children and helping pay their tuition.

These students selected CMC based on excellence of programs, staying close to home, great faculty, class size and most importantly, cost. Over the years, the college has worked diligently to keep the cost affordable to our students. It is critical that we continue to do this.

If you are unfamiliar with the details of 4B and the Gallagher Amendment, I ask that you read over the materials on the website http://www.yeson4b.org and vote "Yes on 4B."

What are these students doing now? One is a nurse working in our community and the other is an educator helping students realize their dreams can happen, too. Success stories.

Remember, Colorado Mountain College is your community college. Vote to keep cost affordable.

Nancy Genova

Recommended Stories For You

Glenwood Springs