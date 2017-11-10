Letter: Industrialized recreation

The fact that the mule deer population is down to one-third of what it was 10 to 15 years ago is reason enough to pause any habitat destruction for recreation, especially for a bike trail from Carbondale to Crested Butte.

I drive to Crested Butte almost weekly, and there is plenty of room to improve the shoulder and provide a separate bike lane there.

I took the survey and did not vote for any of the options, as they all included unacceptable habitat destruction.

I sadly remember the not-so-distant past where the deer in the meadow north of Sustainable Settings were approaching if not exceeding 100. Now it is rare to see any.

You can blame it on oil and gas, but there isn't any gas development in the Crystal Valley. A great writer coined the phrase industrialized recreation. In my opinion that label fits this proposal perfectly.

James Tonozzi

Glenwood Springs