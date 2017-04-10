Letter: Ivanka’s role | PostIndependent.com

Republican loyalists should have listened to Carl Rove when he called Donald Trump an "idiot," but no. Walls, deportations and a promised return to "Reaganomics" in addition to anything-but-Obama policies have taken our nation to one of idiotic tweets and Ivanka Trump having an office in the West Wing. Really? In an advisory position to the "leader" of the Western world?

Good news, "average Joes and Janes," the president of the United States has an adviser who doesn't have the good sense to say, "Daddy, maybe this isn't such a good idea." Then again, she can probably give good advice on shoes and hand bags that you can't afford.

The good news is that since she converted to Judaism, maybe, just maybe, she can explain to her father why a proposed budget that contains $3.8 billion in military aid to Israel (which doesn't want if it if we cut aid to other countries) is not such a good idea. Oh, and, Daddy, Meals on Wheels.

America First, yeah right.

Marco Diaz

Redstone