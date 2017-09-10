 Letter: Judgment day | PostIndependent.com

Letter: Judgment day

Hurricane Irma has wreaked havoc on the Caribbean islands and is bearing down on Florida. Tropical Storm Lidia has hit Baja California. Half of the West is on fire and the other half is on air quality alert.

It's judgment day, and we are judged to be guilty of destroying our climate.

Fred Malo Jr.

Carbondale

Go back to article