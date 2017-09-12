Letter: Kessler’s new role

Earlier this month, I joined the Colorado River District as full-time communications director, a position that will allow me to continue working with local governments and stakeholders to help steward western Colorado's most valuable natural resource.

I am truly excited for this new opportunity and look forward to working with the district's world-class team "to lead in the protection, conservation, use and development of the water resources of the Colorado River and its principle tributaries."

I will certainly miss my work with the Thompson Divide Coalition and with the men and women who dedicated themselves to conserving public lands, ensuring that local voices are heard in public lands' management, and preserving family farms and ranches. It was an honor to work alongside very diverse, and often divergent, interests in that effort — ranchers and mountain bikers, environmentalists and snowmobilers, Republicans and Democrats. I learned many valuable lessons that will serve me well in my new position at the Colorado River District.

While I am no longer working for the coalition, I look forward to continuing to work with diverse, Western Slope interests to protect western Colorado water for the welfare of the entire district.

Zane Kessler

Carbondale