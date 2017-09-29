Letter: Kim versus NFL

Nero fiddled while Rome burned.

Today, the good American citizens of Puerto Rico stand amid the utter devastation of two back-to-back monster hurricanes, wondering if their government even cares.

Meanwhile, at the White House, President Trump tweets about NFL football players.

This when he's not taunting Kim Jong-un, leader of nuclear-armed North Korea. Trump goes to the U.N. and threatens to flatten North Korea. Kim Jong-un says the North will shoot down American planes. Neither is inclined to back down.

Look at a map. The entire Korean Peninsula is smaller than Utah. North Korea abuts mainland China. Seoul, the capital of South Korea, lies just 35 miles from the North Korean border. Pusan, in southern South Korea, is a mere 200 miles from Hiroshima, Japan.

One thing leads to another. What would we do if China attacked Mexico? Any military exchange between the United States and North Korea risks a quick Chinese response. The Chinese have a vast standing army. They poured into Korea during the Korean War. Today they have an ample supply of long range nuclear missiles.

Recommended Stories For You

In my youth, we had the horrific images of the destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki burned into our national consciousness. I remember air raid drills in kindergarten. We crawled under our desks. President Kennedy nearly went to war with the Soviet Union over missiles in Cuba. Today, we don't seem to remember.

It's a time for leadership and statesmanship, not brinkmanship and showmanship. The president needs to take his responsibilities seriously. Forget the NFL.

Ed Colby

New Castle