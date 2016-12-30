 Letter: Krushchev’s vindication | PostIndependent.com

Behold, the Siberian Candidate.

It appears that the Russians won the Cold War after all.

To bad Nikita Krushchev isn’t around to see it.

Just goes to show you, “It ain’t over til it’s over.”

Pat Dalrymple
Centennial