Letter: Land management | PostIndependent.com

While not enthusiastic about where the governance of our country is going, I think that perhaps it does offer an opportunity to look at the management of our federal lands. It is my firm belief that we need to protect many of our lands from extraction industries such as drilling and mining and yet do so without declaring them “wilderness.” Thus allowing mountain biking, four-wheel drive enthusiasts and others to share some common ground, and, gosh, allow chainsaws to keep trails clear.

It seems that every time that we dedicate more “wilderness” that that wilderness gets loved to death.

Should we combine BLM and the National Forest Service? Why not? Save money? Think about it.

Combine impact statements into one. Idea for the new designation “Non-extractive recreational/agricultural national lands” — i.e. allow some grazing and logging, mechanized recreation, but no mines, drilling etc.

At the same time, said agency would designate areas suitable for mineral and energy development.

Marco Diaz

Redstone