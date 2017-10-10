Letter: Las Vegas

We recently woke up to another example of how important it is to have common sense gun control over the types of guns available to the public, how guns are sold and to whom they are sold.

I've owned guns and hunted, and I'm certainly not opposed to making it hard to own a gun. Owning a gun should not be easy for obvious reasons, and should be a privilege, just like driving a car, flying on a plane, etc.

So I calmly called the NRA on Oct. 2 to talk about it and ask them to put aside their archaic stubbornness, come into the 21st century and step up for sensible gun laws. They hung up on me.

I let my senators and congressmen know about my experience.

Michele Diamond

Glenwood Springs