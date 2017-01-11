Letter: Let’s reduce hunting licenses | PostIndependent.com

In response to Mr. Talbott’s letter about destructive predators, while I am a self-described animal lover I realize that I don’t have the right to decide which ones get to live, die or what purpose they serve in the natural food chain — natural being nature, which we as humans tend to disrupt.

I did a little research on mountain lions and read that they can take one deer every nine to 12 days. Talbott’s claim of one deer/week is a little high. Plus, they also rely on smaller animals to fill any void.

As far as bears, I’m having a hard time imagining a bear chasing down a deer or being stealth enough to sneak up on it.

Put a bounty on lions, bears and coyotes. Really? Availability of animals (deer) to be hunted therefore satisfying numbers of hunting licenses/money is what I suspect is at the heart of the predator reduction. How about if we reduce the numbers of licenses for a few years? That would require some hunters to sacrifice a deer tag for maybe a year or two or three. Probably won’t happen.

Kathy Miller

Silt