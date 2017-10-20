Letter: Loss of Carbondale

Allyn Harvey's questions in his recent letter regarding Ms. Simon's intentions for Carbondale are being answered as we speak. Now we have seen three businesses displaced or lost.

Having been in the bar and/or restaurant business for close to 50 years, seeing Mark and Lari's Town Restaurant being forced out of business is particularly offensive to me. The hard work, creativity in all aspects of their business, and obvious love they have for the hospitality industry has always impressed me.

I was always proud to direct people who asked for other dining experiences in Carbondale across the street to Town. Congratulations on your great addition to Carbondale's "Restaurant Row" and let's see another one of your culinary masterpieces hit the street soon.

Skip Bell

Redstone