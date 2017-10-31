Letter: Lover of history

As a lover of history I for one will be voting yes on Question 1A by Nov. 7. Voting yes will keep our growing and changing county alive and well in its endeavors to preserve the history that now hangs in the balance.

We are rich in history from Parachute to Carbondale, with seven museums and historical societies, with dedicated volunteers who have a passion for preserving and protecting our heritage. Some of our museums are just existing, some are sinking and do not have the funds to continue into 2018, unless they are thrown a lifeline.

We as a county have that opportunity to help those struggling to keep their doors open, to protect our way of life and save our special places. Vote yes to save the history of Garfield County.

Betty Waldron

Rifle