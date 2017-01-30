Letter: Many questions | PostIndependent.com

Where are the best minds of our country? Because I need some questions answered.

Could someone with economic and ideological ties to a foreign country turn the United States into vast oil fields, fracking sites and nuclear storage sites? Could our national security systems and our intelligence operations be completely disrupted? Could the information we receive be so confused with “false news” that we are unable to make informed decisions?

Could those with political power take away freedom of the press and freedom to protest? Is this happening now? Could it happen in the future? Is there a structure within our government to stop this from happening when only one political party is in control? If we should see this happening, what actions should we take?

Are protests and letters to politicians really going to change anything? Could we ourselves become immigrants because of polluted land, air and water? Or because a lack of diplomacy has caused war to come to our own country? Could we all use “alternative facts” when we file our tax returns?

Could we respectfully discuss these issues in the pages of this newspaper or are we so divided that we cannot move forward?

Mary Ellen Jones

Marble