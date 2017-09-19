Letter: Masonic Lodge open house

I want to encourage readers to attend the Glenwood Masonic Lodge's 130th anniversary celebration from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 901 Colorado Ave., across from post office.

The Glenwood Masonic Lodge is the oldest nonprofit in the Roaring Fork Valley and has done countless charitable deeds over our history. The Glenwood schools have used our building numerous times. As a classroom in the '60s, a gymnasium in the '80s and will be using it for day care for parent volunteers starting in October. The Salvation Army used it for a time when it was relocating. The Center for the Arts used it for dance classes after its building got flooded in June 2016. The Boy Scouts have used it for their pinewood derby and blue and gold dinner. We offer annual scholarships to high school seniors in the valley.

The Glenwood Masonic Lodge is truly a community-driven grassroots organization. We have members from different walks of life and different financial situations. Over the last 130 years in Glenwood, it has survived from membership dues and donations from our members, and recently from rental of our ballroom. We receive no government money. We only have one modestly paid position, our property manager.

The Masonic Fraternity is worldwide with multiple nonprofit organizations. Most notably, the Shriners Hospitals for Children, with 22 hospitals in North America providing service to children at no cost. The Masonic family of nonprofits gives away on average $4 million a day nationwide.

At the 130th anniversary celebration, we will be giving tours of our building, including our meeting hall, which is usually not open to the public. We will have artifacts from the now defunct Aspen and Carbondale lodges, as well as from Glenwood on display. A Shriner will be preforming in his clown attire and making balloon animals for the kids. There will be free hamburgers and hot dogs. All are welcome.

For more info about Freemasonry or to rent our ballroom go to http://www.gwsfreemasons.com.

Wayne L. Horak

Glenwood Springs Masons