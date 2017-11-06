Letter: Medicare enrollment

Medicare open enrollment is here. From Oct. 15-Dec. 7, you can compare Medicare benefits for the next year and change your prescription drug plan (Medicare D) or Medicare Advantage Plan (Medicare C).

People's health changes and their medications change. Likewise, prescription drug plans and health plans change coverage and prices every year, so it is very important to check your Medicare options during the open enrollment period.

You may be able to get better coverage and save money, so it is definitely worth the time to compare options, but you don't have to do it alone. High Country RSVP's SHIP (State Health Insurance Assistance Program) is available to help, and it is free and unbiased. We are not selling anything or representing any insurance companies. We just want seniors to get the best plan available for themselves — often with better coverage, higher quality and lower costs.

The Colorado State Health Insurance Assistance Program administered by the Colorado Division of Insurance is part of a national network funded by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. SHIP Medicare counselors are highly trained and certified and offer unbiased counseling and educational services to help seniors and persons with disabilities make informed decisions about their health insurance.

Call High Country RSVP at 970-384-8744 and an RSVP Medicare counselor will call you to schedule an appointment. You will be glad that you did.

Patty Daniells

Program director, High Country RSVP