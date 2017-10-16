Letter: Middle school thanks

As principal of Glenwood Springs Middle School I speak for our whole community of teachers and learners when I express our deep gratitude for the outpouring of support and love we have felt from our beautiful little mountain town over the past few weeks. What an amazing place to live and serve.

Over the past few weeks, we presented our students as well as our parents and businesses and leaders with a problem to solve. How do we stay safe on our walking and biking paths through bridge construction and beyond? The answer has been loud and clear — we do it by supporting one another.

Great thanks is due to Chris Dietrich of the Glenwood Springs Police Department for presenting the rules of safe biking to our student body. Great thanks to the Glenwood Adventure Co. for helping us educate our students on bike maintenance and being sure our bicycles are ready for the trails. Great thanks to the folks at Alpine Bank for their astoundingly generous donation of 150 bike helmets. Great thanks to Kiwanis for donating lights for safe night and early morning riding. Great thanks to Road Runner Bike Mobile Service and Brian Benson for coming to GSMS and performing free bike safety inspections for our students.

We are overwhelmed by the support. Our students are also our children, and we are indeed blessed by the opportunity to give them our best each day and grateful for the gifts you have given us in the past few weeks.

Joel Hathaway

principal, Glenwood Springs Middle School