Letter: More on hypocrisy | PostIndependent.com

How ironic. President Obama believes immigrants from all over the world should be able to come to America to live and have all the rights and entitlements Americans have, but doesn’t believe the Jewish people in Israel have the right to live where they want to in their own country. That is like telling the Italians here in Glenwood that they can’t go live in Durango.

This president not only wants to bypass our own Constitution, he feels he can tell others in their country who to elect and what laws to follow and not follow. President Obama used our tax dollars to fund a group from the United States to go to Israel and run the campaign of the party in opposition to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their last election.

Yet he expressed so much outrage that the Russians might be meddling in our election process. Hypocrite: A person who pretends to be what he or she is not; one who pretends to be better than is really so, or to be pious virtuous etc. without being really so.

Ken Kriz

Glenwood Springs