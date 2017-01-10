 Letter: Mountain lion attack | PostIndependent.com

I live on the river side of Midland Avenue. At about 7 a.m. on Christmas Eve, my dog was attacked by a mountain lion. I was able to get the cat off her, but she still had multiple injuries.

I’m writing this to express awareness of this animal in this area. Please be vigilant on Midland and our other paths and trails around here.

Chelsea Gray
Glenwood Springs