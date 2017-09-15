Letter: ‘National’ plus ‘ism’
September 15, 2017
Hey Brad Gates, (PI letter 9/14) when you get your definitions from the Washington Post and the NY Times, it isn't surprising that they're "liberally" twisted.
My Webster's New World Thesaurus defines "nationalism thus: Noun .provincialism; chauvinism ; allegiance;
see loyalty, PATRIOTISM."
No mention of race, Brad.
A thesaurus is a book of synonyms. A synonym is a word that means the same as another word. Nation plus "ism" equals a concept that puts one's country and its citizens first all of the time, no matter their race or color.
So don't be confused. You just mixed up the meaning of "nationalist" with" racist," a common mistake of "progressive" liberals.
Bruno Kirchenwitz
Rifle
