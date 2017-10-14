Letter: New Castle tax request

New Castle voters will be asked in the Nov. 7 election to vote on a proposal to increase revenue to specifically provide for valued services in the community (Ballot Issue 2A). The town, like many others, has struggled to maintain revenue through the recession and the downturn in the energy sector. Many of the things that make New Castle special — like safety, volunteerism, recreation, our physical image — require financial help from the town. Maintenance of our new and current amenities, such as parks and trails, require continuous upkeep and financial support.

A committee of concerned New Castle citizens has spent the past few months discussing the best ways to increase revenue to assure our continued quality of life. The committee determined that putting in place a one-time 3.5 percent use tax, collected when residents purchase a vehicle that requires registration, is the best solution. It is not an annual tax; it is one that occurs only when a vehicle is purchased. This use tax is in place in every other Garfield County community. All revenue generated from this tax must be used to support safety, recreation, volunteerism and branding for the community.

Please support this reasonable tax request. Failure to put this in place may force the town to consider increasing revenue by allowing businesses which may not support our values, as we've seen in other communities. Let's support our values by controlling our future. Vote yes on 2A when you receive your ballot.

Loran Randles

New Castle