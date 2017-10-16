Letter: News, not Twitter
October 16, 2017
I believe that the media (all forms) need to cover the "real news " — not ridiculous tweets. The latter only distract from the important issues on which our nation needs to focus.
We need to deal with our health-care system, gun violence which is killing and injuring too many of our citizens, immigration reform, etc.
It seems that personal attacks involving politicians and commenting on athletes and others who protest because there are problems in the United States that need to be addressed are more important than our real issues.
Do we dare hope that some adults might be able to do their jobs and help us, the people?
Nancy Hess
Glenwood Springs
