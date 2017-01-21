Letter: NFL payback | PostIndependent.com

Last Sunday night in Silt, there was a loud crying sound coming from the west. I assume it was Roberta Paige of Rifle crying herself to sleep after her Kansas City Chiefs were knocked from the playoffs yet again. Maybe she can use a Terrible Towel to dry her tears.

Hard to believe the mighty Chiefs haven’t been in a Super Bowl since 1970 and the Broncos have been to the Super Bowl seven times since then.

There was also a loud laugh coming from all Bronco fans thinking of the letter Roberta wrote after the Denver KC game in November.

John Douglas

Silt