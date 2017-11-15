 Letter: No evidence | PostIndependent.com

Letter: No evidence

John Hoffman has nothing to back up his letter "The NRA is killing us."

Not one person behind the shootings in many years is a member of the NRA. Not one person. So show us where your getting your statistics from. NRA members want to see the numbers and the facts — not just your opinion.

Audrey Jane Budzynski

Carbondale

 

