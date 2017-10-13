Letter: No room for care

First you find out your loved one was taken to Grand River Hospital for an emergency but didn't get to stay at the hospital because they were full and there wasn't any room. So now you are making almost daily trips to Grand Junction in order to have discussions with doctors and to comfort and support your loved one.

Now your loved one needs to be discharged from the hospital and put in a care center, so the natural choice is home in Rifle. But again you find there is no room and the waiting list is long. Your loved one is now put in a care center in Grand Junction and again you are making almost daily trips to Grand Junction in order to show care and support for your loved one.

You can't believe the inconvenience and money spent for traveling out of town every day to be with a loved one who should have been hospitalized and cared for locally but wasn't because no rooms were available. I know firsthand, and I don't want any other family to go through this problem. I urge you to join me in voting yes on 4A and keep care local.

Lee Martens

Rifle