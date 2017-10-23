Letter: No to tax plans

As property owners our taxes continue to increase every year. Many people don't realize how much property tax they are paying because it is included in their mortgage payment. There are a lot of people in Garfield County who are retired and on limited incomes who have a hard time paying their property taxes.

A few years ago, the library district was approved, and property owners were told the gas companies would pay most of the cost. The libraries overbuilt and through extravagant spending are having a hard time keeping their doors open. This year our property taxes were increased because most of the gas companies have moved out of Garfield County along with the funding for the libraries.

Ballot issue 1A is a good idea except property owners should not be required to fund it. The county needs to do more research on other ways to fund 1A. Please vote no on 1A.

4A should be two separate issues. The 85 percent of tax will be paid by the oil and gas industry is not correct because most of this industry has left our county and this is why our taxes were raised last spring to pay for this same promise the library district told us. The current district managers rely on their Grand Junction contractor to tell them how to spend our money on any construction.

The current building has several large event rooms that are seldom used and could be converted to approximately 12 hospital rooms. The south entrance has a three-story atrium that could provide approximately six rooms. What we need is an economical and functional hospital, not an architectural monument. E.D. Moore Care Center can be remolded and expanded at the current site. Please vote no on 4A.

The students who go to CMC should help pay their way by paying a tuition more in line with other colleges. Property owners should not have to pay extra taxes to support lower tuition for students from other states and out of our area. Please vote no on 4B.

Recommended Stories For You

Fred Kuersten

Silt