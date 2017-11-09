 Letter: NRA guilt | PostIndependent.com

Letter: NRA guilt

The National Rifle Association is killing us. More than 9-11, the Koreans, more than the Vietnamese, more than Afghanistan and Iraq. More than Yemen, Somalia. Niger, more than Liberia, even Syria, all put together.

Right here in the USA, the NRA is killing people at an astonishing rate.

John Hoffmann

Carbondale

