Letter: Obama’s division | PostIndependent.com

Craig Chisesi obviously did not understand when I stated the divide in the country has been going on for eight-plus years, I should have stated that I believe the divide that we see in this country has been going on since at least the presidency of Bush I.

I agree with Craig when he said Republicans were planning ways to oppose Obama from Day One, just as we see today with the Democrats and just as we have seen for at least the last four or five administrations.

That being said, I need to explain that Obama said his administration was going to change Washington, be more transparent, work with both sides in solving issues, and that the standing of the U.S. in the world would be rebuilt. We all know the transparent comment was a joke when subpoenas are ignored; passing a heath-care bill without a single Republican vote is not working with the other side; letting the IRS target certain groups is not a way to bring Americans together; and pretty much treating Israel like an enemy is not a way to build our standing in the world.

Also, the divides between blacks and whites have not been this bad for decades, and it all lies at the feet of Obama. When you speak about police shootings before knowing the facts is not a way to bring people together. Obama did just that many times.

Finally, when Obama took office any problem that came up was because of Bush. I assume the record shootings in Chicago are his fault too.

Doug Meyers

Glenwood Springs