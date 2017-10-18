Letter: On kneeling

Donald Trump, Mike Pence and Jerry Jones seem to feel that an athlete, or anybody else, one assumes, kneeling during the playing of the national anthem, is an egregious sign of disrespect for the principles of our country and Constitution.

Of course, that's just the opposite of what the gesture embodies. But these three men should be given a mulligan on this issue, given their personal history of exemplary military service, putting themselves in harm's way to defend these very principles …

What? Oh, wait …

Never mind.

Pat Dalrymple

Centennial