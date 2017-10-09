Letter: On the national anthem

When I hear the distinct chorus of our national anthem I am drawn to it, whether near or far.

I can't resist knowing where it comes from, who's playing it and what kind of event it is the beginnings of. For decades "The Star-Spangled Banner" has preceded events, Boy Scout meetings, high school sports, NASCAR and a host of professional sporting events, bringing everyone to their feet, hats off, hands on hearts, everyone together with one voice.

Nowadays it seems our national anthem has become a chance for certain people to illustrate their distaste for a truly American icon, a simple tune that some think represents everything wrong with America today, in every way a tune that splits open and spills out hatred and racism, exposing the ills of our society that cannot be stood for by some.

What a shame that such a tune is held in such low regard as to be ignored to make a political statement, shame on you. The justice will be seen as more and more people see these antics as foolish and stupid, as cable channels offer refunds to offended folks, as die-hard fans change the channels or sell off their tickets and the egregious sums of money these players make begin to grow smaller.

Please stand and remove your hats.

"O say can you see, by the dawn's early light,

"What so proudly we hailed at the twilight's last gleaming,

"Whose broad stripes and bright stars through the perilous fight,

"O'er the ramparts we watched, were so gallantly streaming?

"And the rockets' red glare, the bombs bursting in air,

"Gave proof through the night that our flag was still there;

"O say does that star-spangled banner yet wave

"O'er the land of the free and the home of the brave?" (Verse 1 of 4)

Yeah isn't that a pile of garbage? God bless America.

Gary Kirchberg

New Castle