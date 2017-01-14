Letter: Out-of-town recyclers | PostIndependent.com

Regarding the relocation of the recycling center, please remember that not everyone who uses the center lives in Glenwood. I live in Carbondale, which puts me in the situation of either having to pay my trash service to collect my recycling items (and hope that they really get recycled), or travel to another location – Glenwood, Basalt or Aspen.

It is unlikely that I will make the trip through town, onto I-70, and then to the landfill, especially with the traffic issues from the bridge construction. I can only hope that this move doesn’t kill the excellent recycle program that is currently in place.

I have consistently used the Glenwood center, the main reasons being the convenient location and variety of items that can be recycled, which especially include composting and metal items. I like that there is someone on-site, and think it has been well-managed and maintained.

I have reduced the amount of waste that I send to the landfill by nearly 90 percent.

Karen Tafejian

Carbondale